Cpwm LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

