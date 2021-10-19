Cpwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

