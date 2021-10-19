Credit Suisse Group Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $34.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.23 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

