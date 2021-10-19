CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,466. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

