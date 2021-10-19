Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $115.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

