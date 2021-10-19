Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,139.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.39.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

