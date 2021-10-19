Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHR opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

