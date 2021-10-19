DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.13 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.03 or 0.06027750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

