Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

