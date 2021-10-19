Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €161.02 ($189.43).

DHER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

DHER stock traded up €4.10 ($4.82) during trading on Monday, reaching €114.60 ($134.82). 425,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.44. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

