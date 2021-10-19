Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.31 Million in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

