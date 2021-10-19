Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.03 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

