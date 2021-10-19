Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.60 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Huazhu Group worth $52,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.