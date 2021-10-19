Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,858 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,732,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $613.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.