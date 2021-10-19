Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,098 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $49,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRC stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

