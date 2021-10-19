Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 205.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

DISCA stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

