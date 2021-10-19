Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

