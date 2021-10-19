Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,512. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

