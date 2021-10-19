Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

