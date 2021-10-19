Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.62% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $92,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,636.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,500 shares of company stock worth $5,961,472. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

DCT opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.85 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

