DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $32.33. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $624.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.