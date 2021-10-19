Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $159.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.
Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.
In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.