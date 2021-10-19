Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $159.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

