Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $159.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

