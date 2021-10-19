East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. 478,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,280. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.