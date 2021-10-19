Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

