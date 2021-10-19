Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

