EJF Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.