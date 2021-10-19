EJF Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

