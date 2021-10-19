EJF Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,104 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

