EJF Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 361,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,592 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $10,259,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

