EJF Capital LLC Invests $270,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,706,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.