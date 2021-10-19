EJF Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.13% of KL Acquisition worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

