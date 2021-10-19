EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,383,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

PSAGU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

