Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

EKSO opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.05. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

