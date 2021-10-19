Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Electrocomponents from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during trading on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

