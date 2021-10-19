Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.