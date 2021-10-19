Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $668.22 million and the lowest is $651.36 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

