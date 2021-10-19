Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.65

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 202913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

