Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

