Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.16.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.18 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$353.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

