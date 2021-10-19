Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,100 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 323,849 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

FNV opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

