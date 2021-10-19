Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,230 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $63.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

