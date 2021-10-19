Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $276,000.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

