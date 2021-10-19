Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 285.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KE were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

