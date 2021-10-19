Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

