Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142,873 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.