Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,377. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

