EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00007087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $902.19 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,037,082,016 coins and its circulating supply is 961,081,604 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

