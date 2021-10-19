EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EQT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 215,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,788. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EQT
EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
