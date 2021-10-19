EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get EQT alerts:

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 215,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,788. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.