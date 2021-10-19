Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

